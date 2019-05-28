WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The 55-year-old man accused a slamming into a cyclist and flipping him off as he drove away was arraigned Tuesday morning.
William Offinga has been charged with one count of failure to perform duties of a driver to injured person, which is a felony.
Offinga was arrested after the Washington County Sheriff's Office says he hit a cyclist on Hillside Road on May 11.
Witnesses told law enforcement the man was driving a newer Mercedes convertible and hit the cyclist on the shoulder of the road. The man on the bike had stopped and was looking at a map when he was hit near the road’s intersection with Clapshaw Hill Road, according to deputies.
Investigators say Offinga made no attempt to stop or check on the bicyclist and gave him “the finger” as he left the scene.
Tips received by the sheriff's office led detectives to Offinga's home outside Forest Grove. Law enforcement served a search warrant at the home and located a car matching witnesses’ descriptions with damage consistent with a crash.
Offinga was bailed out of jail last week.
A probable cause hearing is scheduled for June 21.
