MONMOUTH, OR (KPTV) – A driver who hit and killed a man in Monmouth more than a year ago pleaded guilty to lesser charges last week.
Dyllan Coons originally faced manslaughter and assault charges for hitting and killing Santiago Amaya in September 2018.
But those charges will soon be dropped as part of a plea agreement.
Coons last week pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and another lesser charge in connection with Amaya's death.
Amaya's longtime girlfriend, Autumn Coe, spoke with FOX 12 Friday. Coe says the last year's been agonizing and her family has not had closure.
“He was everything," Coe said. "He was an amazing man. He was an amazing father, he was my best friend."
Coe says Amaya was walking to work early in the morning on Sept. 7, 2018 when he was hit by a driver who took off on Main Street in Monmouth.
Amaya later died from his injuries and Coons was arrested in connection with the deadly hit and run.
Coe says she can’t believe the manslaughter and assault charges were dropped against Coons.
“I don't believe that the manslaughter one and two charges should have been dropped in any way, as well as the assault with a deadly weapon," Coe said. "I believe that he did it on purpose. Just can't even grasp the concept of that just leaving somebody and not even making any sort of effort.”
Coe says many of Amaya’s family members don’t agree with the plea deal and feel it’s not harsh enough for the pain and the loss of the father of her three children.
“When you lose somebody tragically, it's like everything that you've ever been afraid of in your whole life is just now a reality," Coe said. "And that's what it was for my children. It's going to take a really long time for them to be able to get through that and we'll work together and get through it, it's just they never should've had to endure any of this in any way.”
The Polk County District Attorney’s Office says because Coons has not been sentenced yet it can’t comment on the plea deal at this time.
Coons will be back in court for sentencing Nov. 5.
Tonight at 5 on @fox12oregon: pic.twitter.com/4Brt57rhzb— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) October 18, 2019
