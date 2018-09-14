MONMOUTH, OR (KPTV) - Monmouth police Friday arrested a 19-year-old driver accused of hitting a man and leaving him on the side of the road.
According to officers, Dyllan D. Coons, of Dallas, hit Santiago Amaya in the 1100 block of Main Street East just after 6:30 a.m. Sept. 7.
Amaya, a husband and father to three kids, suffered critical injuries, police say.
According to Amaya’s family, he lay on the side of the road for more than an hour after he was hit.
When help arrived, Amaya was transported to Salem hospital, where law enforcement Wednesday said he died from his injuries.
Coons is facing charges of criminally negligent homicide and failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons. Police say investigators from multiple agencies over the past week have been conducting interviews, collecting evidence and consulting with the district attorney’s office.
Investigators remained in contact with the Amaya family throughout the week and say the case is “very complex”.
Coons was lodged at the Polk County Jail Friday evening. Police continue to investigate and say Coons could face additional charges.
Other agencies assisting in the investigation include the Independence Police Department, Oregon State Police and the Polk County Major Crimes Team.
