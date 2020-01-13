WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies arrested more than 60 impaired drivers in Washington County over the holidays, according to the sheriff’s office.
Law enforcement in November said it would hold high-visibility enforcement patrols beginning with the Thanksgiving holiday week and continuing through New Year’s Day.
From Dec. 13, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020, deputies arrested a total of 63 people, the sheriff’s office said Monday.
The patrols were held in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The sheriff’s office says deputies will remain committed to DUII enforcement this month, as winter weather conditions increase the safety risk of driving under the influence.
