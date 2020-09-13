PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Transportation on Sunday said drivers should stay off the roads due to heavy smoke and fog blanketing much of the state.
If a trip is necessary, driver should remember to check road conditions before heading out, ODOT said, with several roads closed throughout the state.
To see road conditions, drivers can check online at tripcheck.com, or call 511.
If you encounter heavy smoke while driving, transportation officials recommend the following tips to help stay safe:
- Slow down and stay alert. Slow driving gives you more time to respond to unexpected conditions.
- Turn on your headlights. Even during daylight hours your headlights will help others on the road see you. Use low-beams as high-beams reflect off the moisture in the air and cause glare.
- Use fog lights. If you have them, fog lights can help cut through the smoke.
- Keep plenty of space between you and other vehicles. Visibility, of course, decreases in smoke so maintain a safe stopping distance between you and the vehicle up front.
- If visibility becomes too dangerous to continue, pull off to the side of the road as soon as safely possible.
- Never stop in a travel lane. Look for a safe area completely off the road if possible and turn off all lights, including flashers, until it’s safe to continue.
- Don’t tailgate. Keep a steady, reliable pace. Remember that everyone else on the road is in the same fix you’re in. They’re counting on you to help show the way.
People are advised to stay indoors if possible right now, as air quality in the area remains very poor, according to officials. Air quality updates can be found online here.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.