Drivers asked to use alternate routes during 6-month project in Lake Oswego

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - The City of Lake Oswego is warning drivers of traffic impacts as crews replace water pipes and add fire hydrants on Country Club Road between 10th Street and Six Corners.
Crews are replacing decades-old water pipes, adding fire hydrants and ADA curb ramps, and repaving along the heavily-traveled corridor, among other tasks.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction for all hours and all days during the six-month project.
Crews say they are doing work to one side of the road at a time as an alternative to closing the entire road, which is why it will take longer to complete.
Stop signs will also be temporarily removed for east and westbound traffic on Country Club Road and A Avenue. 10th Street, C Avenue and the northbound leg of Iron Mountain Boulevard will be closed at Country Club Road and A Avenue and traffic speed will be reduced to 25 miles-per-hour.
Officials estimate 23,000 drivers commute on the stretch of road every day. They advise significant delays and ask drivers to pay attention to reader boards and flaggers and use alternate route if possible.
