TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) – The Portland metro area may have dodged heavy snowfall, but the Columbia River Gorge saw plenty of it.
Out there in the Gorge, the Oregon Department of Transportation is requiring drivers to have traction tires or to carry chains.
It was a windy start to the day out in the Gorge on Sunday. Winds gusted at around 80 mph at Vista House, adding a considerable windchill to already freezing temperatures.
Conditions on the road were OK through The Dalles, but slick in some areas.
FOX 12 spoke with drivers going both directions. People from Eastern Oregon say its not much better out their way.
“Temperature below freezing, so just pay attention. Everyone seems to be doing good, being careful,” a driver told FOX 12.
Another driver said, “It was probably like 60 mph winds going through here…. Once we hit Arlington, maybe, then it started getting worse. They keep the roads better in eastern Oregon than they do here, so once we hit Hood River is when it started snowing.”
Oregon State Police say there three non-injury crashes between The Dalles and Arlington since Saturday, and that they were weather-related.
In Troutdale, winds were still moving along, 30 to 40 mph gusts with a biting chill.
Plenty of students were on the road Sunday, heading back to school now that Thanksgiving break is over.
FOX 12 spoke with a few who were worried they’ll be cutting it close for classes Monday as they travel back into eastern Washington, Idaho and Montana.
Of course, it’ll be a quick turnaround for them too, as after finals, Christmas break is only two weeks away.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.