Drivers face dangerous conditions in Portland's West Hills

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - By early afternoon snow was falling and already beginning to accumulate on the ground. In the early evening, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said it began responding to crashes and stalled vehicles.
The first location to be closed was Northwest Germantown Rd. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s office said in one block a vehicle crashed and several others stalled. They closed the road between Skyline and Highway 30. There is no estimate for when it will reopen.
Another closure occurred nearby on Northwest Cornelius Rd, between Skyline and Highway 30. The sheriff’s office said they had to close that road because of a stalled commercial vehicle.
Northwest Laidlaw Rd was also a problem area. The sheriff’s office closed the road between Thompson and Donnell Terrace after they say a vehicle crashed into a power pole. They say that power pole was severed. The driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to MSCO.
In the SW portion of the West Hills, the Portland Bureau of Transportation created a chain up zone on West Burnside, just east of Barnes Rd. Chains are not currently required on Burnside.
