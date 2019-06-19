NEAR OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – Two people were rushed to an area hospital Wednesday evening, one by helicopter, after a two-vehicle crash south of Oregon City on Highway 99E.
Highway 99E was temporarily closed from South 2nd Street to South End Road, according to Oregon City police.
According to officers, both drivers after the crash had to be extricated from their vehicles. Their conditions were not immediately clear.
Investigators haven’t said what might have caused the crash to occur.
Nasty head-on crash on HWY 99E, south of Oregon City. We can see a truck flipped on its side & a smashed up jeep. Police say two drivers had to be extricated. Both rushed to hospital, one by life-flight, other by ambulance. #Fox12 #BreakingNews #Canby #OregonCity #Traffic pic.twitter.com/KQB1eIJjZ4— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) June 20, 2019
Drivers in the area were asked to use alternative routes. Law enforcement did not say when the road might reopen.
