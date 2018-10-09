TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office say two drivers were hurt Tuesday morning in a head-on crash near Troutdale.
According to deputies, the crash occurred on Southeast Troutdale Road. The drivers suffered minor injuries and were rushed to an area hospital.
Southeast Troutdale Road between Southeast Strebin Road and Southeast Division Drive was closed for several hours after the crash.
It’s not clear what caused the drivers to collide. The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.
