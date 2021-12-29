Drivers should prepare for icy conditions as Portland metro area temps drop below freezing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Most roads in the Portland metro area were looking better with less snow Wednesday morning, but drivers should be aware of icy conditions as temperatures begin to drop.

Temperatures are falling below freezing Wednesday morning, and will continue to drop through sunrise. Spotty snow flurries were still falling in the early morning hours.

Big & fluffy snowflakes falling in NoPo. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/vxw7X80nu9 — Mia Villanueva Fox12 (@MiaVTV) December 29, 2021

Morning commuters should be prepared for icy conditions, especially on overpasses, bridges and neighborhood roads.

Just after 6 a.m., West Linn Police Department reported all roads in the city were open.

All roads open in West Linn, drive slow and safe please! — West Linn P.D. (@WLPDNews) December 29, 2021

Snowy conditions on Tuesday made several roads in the West Linn area hazardous to drive on.

TriMet said most buses will be running without chains to start the days, but crews are ready to attach them for extra traction if needed. Buses on lines 18-Hillside, 63-Washington Park/Arlington Heights, 80-Kane/Troutdale Road and 81-Kane/257th are chained, limiting their top speed to 25 mph. Two bus lines are also currently detoured: the 51-Vista and 63-Washington Park/Arlington Heights.

Warming shelters across the area are available to those who need a place to get out of the cold. Here is a list:

Another round of snow is expected Thursday morning for the Portland metro area. FOX 12 weather team says the area could pick up about a trace to an inch of snow before the precipitation switches to rain in the afternoon.

To check for closures or delays on local roadways, visit tripcheck.com. For the latest updates on weather conditions, visit www.kptv.com/weather/.