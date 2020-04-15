Drivers with monthly passes upset with Portland parking garage

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – People with monthly parking passes in downtown Portland are trying to put their memberships on hold or cancel them altogether.
Since the health crisis started, many drivers aren’t using their spaces, and with so many people furloughed, many businesses in downtown Portland are closed.
FOX 12 spoke with several customers on Wednesday who said they are upset with City Center Parking. The drivers said that when they’ve tried to suspend or cancel their memberships, they’ve been told it’s business as usual. If the driver wants to cancel, they say they’ve been told the company is enforcing the 30-day cancellation policy.
One person said the company told her she would get a refund for the month of April. Another customer, Bella Manning, says she emailed City Center Parking and explained she was laid off, but the company didn’t change their policy.
“I’m still paying until April 19, I could be parking in the Pearl right now, and obviously don’t need to,” Manning said. “You know, we’re all staying home, we don’t need to park downtown, but they’re just exploiting customers with this policy that they’re really enforcing and not being flexible with the current times at all.”
A spokesperson for City Center Parking says they’re taking things day-by-day and are constantly updating policies.
If you still have a parking tag, the fee for returning it has been waived, but the company is still encouraging people to mail it back. Also, the formerly 30 day cancellation policy has been reduced to 15 days.
The spokesperson says they’re deeply sympathetic to customers who have been impacted by COVID-19 and they’re working closely with each person to find ways to reduce the financial burden,
If you’re stuck in this position right now, the company is directing customers to their online portal where they can connect with a support team. The spokesperson says many workers with City Center Parking have been furloughed, and they’re aware it’s been tough to get ahold of someone to help.
