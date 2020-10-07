SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation provided an update Wednesday on highways closed around the state due to wildfires.
ODOT stated that repairs and damage estimates continue, as some sections of state highways hit hardest by the wildfires have reopened.
Roughly 43 miles of highway remain closed, down from a peak of 244, and around 32 miles are open only to piloted traffic.
Trees posing an immediate hazard have been removed from 97 1/2 miles of damaged area, up from 2 1/2 miles last week. Additional hazard trees have been removed from five miles of damaged areas.
A hazard tree is likely to fall or drop branches on the road, with an immediate hazard tree posing the greatest risk of falling, according to ODOT.
ODOT provided the following update for specific highways around the state:
OR 126E
- The road reopened last week but work is ongoing. Drivers should expect delays of 20 minutes to 2 hours.
OR 22E
- Pilot cars are guiding drivers between Gates and Detroit/Idanha.
- Residents should expect at least one hour to make a one-way trip.
OR 224
- Closed between MP 31 and MP 49.97. Forest Service Road 46 is closed as well.
OR 138E
- Pilot cars are operating between MP 21-29. Daytime flagging is in place from MP 29-43. Expect delays.
OR 46
- Closed MP 16.2-19.
A number of other east-west routes are open with no restrictions including: I-84, U.S. 26, U.S. 20 and OR 58.
All travelers are advised to check tripcheck.com for the latest information.
