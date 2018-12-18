PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Smokey Bear could soon be a lot more visible on Oregon roadways.
Keep Oregon Green, in partnership with the USDA Forest Service and the Oregon Department of Forestry, announced a new Smokey Bear license plate design.
The plates feature the iconic bear and the words “Keep Oregon Green.” Organizers said the goal is to remind people of the need to protect Oregon’s scenic landscapes from human-caused wildfires.
The release coincides with Smokey Bear’s 75th anniversary in 2019.
Keep Oregon Green is selling 3,000 vouchers at $40 each for the plates. The Oregon Department of Motor Vehicle will begin producing the license plates if 3,000 vouchers are sold.
Additional fees will apply at the time of purchase for the plates.
To purchase a $40 voucher or get more information, go to drivewithsmokey.com.
