WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A known drug dealer in Oregon with three prior conviction for delivery of controlled substances has been sentenced to nearly a decade in prison, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office says.
Jeremy Edward Lisle on Thursday was sentenced to 116 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to charges including unlawful delivery of heroin, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful delivery of MDMA, unlawful possession of MDMA and felon in possession of a firearm in a bench trial.
Investigators in late March confirmed Lisle was actively re-engaged in the drug trade in the Portland metro area, with a pattern of short stays in hotels and other temporary homes. Investigators learned Lisle had relocated his drug dealing operation to a hotel near Tigard.
Investigators while surveilling the hotel stopped Lisle and two associates as they were driving away from the building. While stopped, a police dog alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Law enforcement found drugs in the possession of one of the passengers, the attorney’s office says. That passenger admitted that she was provided heroin in Lisle’s hotel room, according to the attorney’s office, leading investigators to secure a search warrant.
Law enforcement with help from a police dog found more than 100 grams of powder heroin, bindles of black tar heroin, MDMA in both powdered and pill form, more than $2,400 in cash, various items of drug paraphernalia, and a loaded handgun inside the hotel room.
Lisle will be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.