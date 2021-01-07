(KPTV) - Oregon State Police have announced the retirement of drug detection K-9 Jaxson.
K-9 Jaxson joined OSP in March 2015.
Since then, OSP said Jaxson and his handler have been responsible for the following total career finds and seizures:
- US Currency $1,721,275.50
- Methamphetamine 567.26 pounds
- Cocaine 107.84 pounds
- Heroin 114.00 pounds
- Marijuana 314.70 pounds, 200 Plants
- Marijuana Extract 8 pounds
- Psilocybin Mushrooms 44.80 pounds
- Fentanyl 8.4 pounds
- Ecstasy 836.24 grams
- Ketamine 148 grams
- OxyContin 615 grams
- Xanax 1,000 tablets
- Firearms 24
- Total K9 field applications 174
OSP said Jaxson will spend his retirement on a six-acre mini farm with his handler and family and his buddy Fin, a mini Aussie-Border Collie mix.
