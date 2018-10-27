PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - On Saturday, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration along with other local officials collected expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications at one of 209 collection sites.
The event took place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The DEA said last April, residents of Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington turned in 40,096 pounds (20 tons) of prescription medications. This is the highest collection to date for the Pacific Northwest, according to the DEA.
In Oregon, last April, 60 collection sites resulted in 14,614 pounds (7.3 tons) removed from circulation resulting in a record collection number for Oregon, according to the DEA.
76 collection sites resulted in 17,018 pounds (8.5 tons) removed in Washington from circulation, according to the DEA.
The DEA said they expect to reach a total of 10 million pounds collected following the upcoming fall 2018 Take back event.
Find a nearby collection site by visiting DEATakeBack.com or call 800-882-9529
