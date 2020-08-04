NEAR KLAMATH FALLS, OR (KPTV) - The leader of a southern Oregon drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin in and around Klamath Falls was sentenced on Tuesday to more than 11 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Oregon.
Rogelio Gomez-Arias, 24, of Klamath Falls, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to court documents, southern Oregon law enforcement in May 2018 began investigating Gomez-Arias’ trafficking organization, learning that someone in Mexico supplied the organization with methamphetamine in exchange for cash and firearms. That person ordered the organization to transport narcotics to other West Coast cities and beyond, the attorney's office said.
In August 2019, investigators conducted three controlled buys with Gomez-Arias, purchasing a total of three pounds of meth, the attorney's office said. Gomez-Arias during these purchases directed other members of his organization and openly explained his history of drug dealing, according to the attorney's office.
"He explained in detail how he started selling small quantities of drugs and then moved up to ounces and, later, pounds," according to the attorney's office. "He bragged of making $500,000 in a single week and transporting drugs to other cities, including Seattle and New York."
The information was confirmed when a co-conspirator was stopped on his way to New York with more than 700 grams of fentanyl.
In October 2019, four federal search warrants were executed in Klamath Falls and Dorris, California, with investigators seizing more than 37 pounds of meth 440 grams of heroin, 14 firearms, and nearly $50,000 in cash. Law enforcement arrested five co-conspirators, including Gomez-Arias.
Three of Gomez-Arias’ co-conspirators—Alexis Chavez-Franco, 23; Domingo Matias-Hernandez, 36; and Juan Rodriguez-Ramirez, 62—remain in custody pending trial. A fourth co-conspirator, Irving Beas Ceballos, 35, is on pre-trial release.
Gomez-Arias during sentencing on Tuesday was ordered to forfeit the U.S. currency seized and the firearms used to facilitate his crimes. He was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Should have gotten 20 years in a Mexican jail.
