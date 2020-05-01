PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A drug tested to help COVID-19 patients received emergency-use approval from the FDA on Friday.
Remdesivir was used in clinical trials at four hospitals in Portland, including Providence Portland Medical Center and Kaiser Sunnyside Hospital. The trials began in late February and included patients all over the world. Patients who were given Remdesivir, which is administered by IV, took 11 days to recover from the virus, compared to 15 days for patients who were given a placebo, a 31-percent improvement.
Experts say the results are a meaningful first step.
An emergency-use authorization is not the same as full FDA approval, but it is a sign that the FDA believes that the benefits of a drug far outweigh its risks in certain patients.
The authorization is limited to patients with suspected or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19. Remdesivir can only be administered in a hospital setting by a healthcare provider.
An infectious disease physician with Providence says there’s been an overwhelming response from patients wanting to participate in clinical trials like this one.
“For us as professionals, this is a great honor to be able to take part in these really important data generation trials during an active pandemic,” Tobias Pusch, Providence Infectious Disease physician, said.
Remdesivir was originally developed to treat Ebola but wasn’t effective against that disease. It was also studied for its effects on MERS and SARS.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.