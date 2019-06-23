Drugs, stolen laptops seized during traffic stop in NW Portland; 1 arrested

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A traffic stop led to an arrest in northwest Portland when police found drugs and several stolen laptops.
Portland police say they stopped the car on Northwest 18th Avenue and Northwest Savier Street Sunday morning.
When they searched it, they found large amounts of heroin, a paintball gun, and a small hatchet.
Police say they also found several stolen MacBooks tied to a Washington County theft case, which they are following up on.
No other information was released.
