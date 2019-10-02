VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A woman who hit and killed a pedestrian while driving drunk in Vancouver has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.
The crash occurred in November last year in the 3100 block of Northeast 28th Street.
Witnesses told police they saw a man, later identified as Elvis Keplinger, 48, jumping in and out of traffic.
Ileta Simonov hit Keplinger while driving westbound on Northeast 28th Street. Keplinger was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died, according to law enforcement.
Court documents show following the crash, Simonov had a blood alcohol level of .142, nearly twice the legal limit.
In court Tuesday, Simonov pleaded guilty to charges of vehicular homicide and DUI. She was then sentenced to two years and one month in prison and one-and-a-half years of post-prison supervision.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.