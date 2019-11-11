Dry cleaner in Portland offers free flag-cleaning service

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A dry cleaning chain is honoring veterans by cleaning American flags for free.
ZIPS Dry Cleaners has several locations across Portland, including a new one on Northeast Halsey expected to open by the end of the week.
The chain offers free cleaning for American flags all year long, but they wanted to call attention to that service Monday for Veterans Day.
“We want to make sure that we are giving back to our people who served our country and are representing out country, so we want to make sure to offer that service to anyone who has a flag they want to get cleaned,” Justin Andrews with ZIPS Dry Cleaning said.
The cleaners say they will always follow proper flag protocol when they dry clean the flags.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.