MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) – Campfires are prohibited across the Mt. Hood National Forest, including in developed campgrounds, due to dry and hot conditions.
The prohibition including charcoal or briquette fires, pellet fires, or any other open fires, according to the forest service. Portable cooking stoves and lanterns using liquefied or bottled fuel are allowed as they can be instantly switched off.
The forest service says July was much drier than average, with August and September predicted to have higher than average temperatures.
“These conditions will continue to increase the risk of wildfire, especially on the east side of the forest,” according to a forest service spokesperson. “At the same time, Mt. Hood is experiencing extremely high visitation, increasing the number of preventable fires.”
Forest service crews have extinguished over 100 abandoned campfires across the Mt. Hood National Forest in July. The forest service says this year, every preventable fire also increases firefighters’ risk of exposure to COVID-19, which could impact their ability to respond to fires as the season continues.
“We know campfires are a big part of camping, but this year especially we all need to do our part to prevent wildfires,” said Dirk Shupe, Fire Management Staff Officer for the Mt. Hood National Forest. “Fires caused by abandoned or escaped campfires create unnecessary risk for firefighters, our communities, and the forest.”
