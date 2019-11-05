CANNON BEACH, OR (KPTV) – The last few weeks have been so dry, that out in Cannon Beach, there has been a noticeable increase in visitor traffic, according to Greg Swedenborg, president of the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce.
Swedenborg also owns the Waves Motel off West 2nd Street and says last weekend was incredibly busy.
“Usually around Oct. 15, we start to die down a bit and the weather starts to change, but this stretch of weather we have had in November has made it feel like another couple weeks of summer,” Swedenborg said.
Swedenborg says a festival in town attracted lots of visitors, in addition to the nice weather.
“Business community in town depends on the tourism and the daily visitor … if we get a stretch of weather just for the day or overnight, that’s great for all the businesses in town,” Swedenborg said.
