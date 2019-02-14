NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters were called out to a small fire at a Newport apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.
The Newport Fire Department responded to an apartment complex, located in the 700 block of Northwest Beach Drive, at around 1:32 p.m.
When firefighters arrived to the scene, they found light smoke coming from the third-story near the back of the building. A small fire was located and extinguished.
No injuries were reported.
Officials said the fire damage was contained to a dryer, but the rest of the apartment did suffer some smoke damage.
The cause of the fire was determined to be a build up of lint in the dryer.
The Newport Fire Department was assisted by Depoe Bay Fire District, Seal Rock Fire District, and Toledo Fire Department. Newport Police Department and Newport Public Works provided assistance with traffic control.
