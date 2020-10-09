EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - The defending champs from Oregon were out on the field in Eugene on Friday morning for a closed practice.
"First day of practice, what you would expect out of our program," Mario Cristobal, head football coach at University of Oregon, said. "A lot of juice, a lot of energy....I think you are going to see a really good team come kickoff of game one."
Prior to taking the field, football players in Eugene and in Corvallis got the all-clear from the rapid COVID-19 test machines on campus, with the best team to stay clean perhaps winning the day in this pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.
A morning of tests before getting back to work in Eugene #GoDucks 🦠 pic.twitter.com/RQGXoVpiPz— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) October 9, 2020
Cristobal's new quarterback might by Tyler Shough. The redshirt junior from Chandler, Arizona gets first reps at quarterback as Justin Herbert is starting for the LA Chargers.
Despite the losses to graduation and opting out, Cristobal's Men of Oregon are the odds on pick to win the North Division and perhaps represent the Pac-12 Conference in the college football playoff if a seven-game season is enough as they catch up with the rest of the Division I world and get used to team antigen testing.
"It works out really well because what you do is you take those two things going on at the same time by offense, by defense, special teams, and then after that 45-50 minute period, you switch, so your day really isn't much longer at all, actually, the structure of it was really, really good and positive feedback from the players," Cristobal said.
Like Cristobal, Jonathan Smith is in his third season at the help of the orange and black. The Beavers haven't been bowling in seven years, but this is a clean slate and a clean press room podium as the Beavers started showing up around 6 a.m. to get tested. It took about 90 minutes to run everyone through before a group meeting, and 90 minutes out on the field is far more than what many thought would happen this fall in Corvallis.
"It's just part of the routine now," Avery Roberts, OSU redshirt junior linebacker, said. "It's fast, it's quick. It takes literally probably two minutes if that to do so you just come in, you go right away. Everybody has different times so you just come in for your time to get it done and you are on with your day."
"I think health is going to be a big part of it but it is going to be a dramatic change in regards to emotions from having the thought of you aren't going to be playing a game until potentially January or February and for it to flip around like it did was just a great feeling from everybody involved," Smith said.
Barring all goes well on the health from, the six-week regular season in the Pac-12 kicks off four weeks from Saturday as the Beavers host the Cougars and the Ducks welcome Stanford. Week 7 will be cross-divisional seeding games, including the conference championship on FOX 12 on Dec. 18.
