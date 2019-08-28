Ducks anthem video released ahead of game against Tigers Saturday

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Ducks will face off against the Auburn Tigers in front of a national audience Saturday, and Portland recording artists are helping Oregon fans get primed for the new season with a new anthem video.
Portland recording artists Mighty and Xile collaborated on FLEXX, which was published on YouTube and Facebook Wednesday evening. The music video features prominent Oregon football alums LaMichael James, Ifo Ekpre-Olomu, and Lavasier Tuinei.
The recording artists say they hope their new track resonates with fans of all ages.
“Really, what we wanted to do is have a call and response for the fans,” Mighty said. “An interaction piece for the fans. You are never too old to flex. You can be 4, 400. Flexin’ on em’ is just an attitude. It’s a feeling, man.”
The 11th ranked Ducks will against the Tigers in Arlington, Texas Saturday afternoon.
