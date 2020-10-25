EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – The University of Oregon football team canceled practice on Saturday after five people within the program tested positive for COVID-19.
UO athletic program said all five people who tested positive were asymptomatic. They are all now in isolation and being monitored by medical staff.
The entire team will be tested again on Sunday. There is no word when the team will be back to practice.
