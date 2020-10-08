EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - On Friday morning, fall football practice kicks off for the Ducks and Beavers—but a star from the Rose Bowl Champions won't be there for the shortened 2020 season.
Brady Breeze, a new Duck alum, spoke with FOX 12 about his decision to opt out of his senior during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To Breeze, a Central Catholic High School and Rose Bowl champ, Jan. 1 in Pasadena feels like eons ago.
"The best memories I could possibly think of my entire life we’re here in Eugene with the Oregon ‘O’ on my chest," Breeze said.
It was a fast four years for Breeze, who was the Ducks' leading tackler in the Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl.
Breeze, who grew up in Medford and Lake Oswego, opted out of his redshirt senior season last Sunday with eyes on NFL Sundays come 2021.
"There is just so many uncertainties with COVID and everything, no fans in the stands," Breeze said. "Just not the same energy and I just felt like for me, this was just the best thing to do.”
Feeling days of sadness and letdown when the 2020 schedule was first called off in August, Breeze, the nephew of Duck great Chad Cota, had already moved on to life beyond college football.
“This has been the toughest decision of my life, but I am excited for what’s next, man," Breeze said. "It’s going to be really cool.”
The Rose Bowl defensive MVP graduated in winter with a degree in Applied Business and Economics.
“I know some people were saying you had some crazy agent, like Bob Sugar from Jerry Maguire, but it’s like, dude, I haven’t signed with an agent yet," Breeze said. "It’s not like they are telling me I am going to be the first pick in the draft, it’s not anything unrealistic like that, there are people being realistic for me.”
From Mark Helfrich to Willie Taggart to Cristobal, it all comes full circle for the kid raised on the thunder green and lightning yellow.
"I am excited to be a happy alum, seeing them dominate for the next couple of years," Breeze said.
⚡️’Old’ #GoDucks @BradyBreeze is enjoying his 1st string rookie QB buddy in LA @Chargers Justin Herbert #ProDucks More with the @ccramfootball @oregonfootball alum who eyes his own NFL career after Bucs/Bears on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/e4VJmH6IhT— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) October 9, 2020
Like most Ducks, Breeze has a close eye on the starting rookie QB with the Chargers.
"I mean, dude, every Sunday I have been watching and it’s definitely been putting a smile on my face," Breeze said. "I reached out to him and just told him congrats, he reached out to me when he saw the post and said, hey man, congrats, it’s been crazy just two guys from Oregon seeing the ways our careers worked out.”
Brady will be watching Herbie on Monday night football and his Ducks' first match up at home in four weeks from Saturday, with Stanford, from his new home in Arizona, as he'll begin training for the NFL combine.
