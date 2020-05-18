EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – Basketball star Sabrina Ionescu will be speaking the University of Oregon’s 2020 virtual commencement, the school announced on Monday.
Oregon’s 144th commencement ceremony is set for June 20. Ionescu said she is “humbled and honored” to deliver the keynote address to her peers.
Ionescu is also is a commencement participant and will be receiving her master’s degree in advertising and brand responsibility this spring. She has set numerous program, Pac-12, and NCAA records during her career with the Ducks.
Ionescu was the number one pick by the New York Liberty for the WNBA draft. She was also friends with Kobe Bryant and touched hearts wit her speech at his memorial service.
