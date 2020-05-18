AP Women's Player of the Year Basketball

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu acknowledges the crowd with teammates after an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Southern in Eugene, Ore. Ionescu capped off a unprecedented college career by entering an exclusive club. Oregon's star guard was a unanimous choice Monday, March 23, 2020, as The Associated Press women's basketball player of the year. She was only the second player ever to the lone recipient of votes, joining Breanna Stewart, since the award was first given in 1995. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch, FIle)

 Chris Pietsch

EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – Basketball star Sabrina Ionescu will be speaking the University of Oregon’s 2020 virtual commencement, the school announced on Monday.

Oregon’s 144th commencement ceremony is set for June 20. Ionescu said she is “humbled and honored” to deliver the keynote address to her peers.

Ionescu is also is a commencement participant and will be receiving her master’s degree in advertising and brand responsibility this spring. She has set numerous program, Pac-12, and NCAA records during her career with the Ducks.

Ionescu was the number one pick by the New York Liberty for the WNBA draft. She was also friends with Kobe Bryant and touched hearts wit her speech at his memorial service.

