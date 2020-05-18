FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu acknowledges the crowd with teammates after an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Southern in Eugene, Ore. Ionescu capped off a unprecedented college career by entering an exclusive club. Oregon's star guard was a unanimous choice Monday, March 23, 2020, as The Associated Press women's basketball player of the year. She was only the second player ever to the lone recipient of votes, joining Breanna Stewart, since the award was first given in 1995. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch, FIle)