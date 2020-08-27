Dueling protests at Gresham City Hall's Black Lives Matter Flag mostly peaceful

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Hundreds gathered Wednesday evening in dueling demonstrations at Gresham City Hall, where protests have become popular after city councilors voted to fly a Black Lives Matter flag outside the building.
One group of protesters chanted “All Lives Matter” and shared their support for police and President Trump and their opposition to the Black Lives Matter flag.
Counter-protesters gathered at the flag’s base to defend it and the movement. They chanted “Black Lives Matter.”
The group in opposition to the Black Lives Matter flag cheered for police while counter-protesters cursed at them.
Each group had more than 100 people at the height of the protest.
“I do support the police and that’s why I’m here,” said one man who didn’t want to use his name. “I feel like the movement's been hijacked,” said the man, who is Black. “I don’t think the movement is about Black Lives Matter anymore so that’s why it’s been tough for me.”
For Erica Fuller, the protest was the third one she’s attended.
“We have never seen Gresham stand up for something like this so hard, and to see the amount of people coming out for Black Lives Matter, it’s a wonderful feeling,” Fuller said.
Halfway through the protests, Gresham Police came out in their riot gear and separated the two groups before standing in a line between them. Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies also showed up to help Gresham Police.
The city of Gresham has drawn support and criticism the last couple months the flag has been up. On Wednesday, city councilors held an emergency meeting to discuss the protest and the best ways to keep residents and police officers safe. They also talked about possibly taking down the Black Lives Matter flag to avoid protesting and violence.
A spokeswoman for the city said the council decided to keep the flag up through the end of August, as was originally planned.
FOX 12 was sent this statement from the city:
“The Council had a thoughtful and heartfelt discussion centered around keeping our residents and our police officers safe, and how best to accomplish that goal. The Council is united and unwavering in their support for the right of individuals to express their First Amendment rights and peacefully protest. As well, Gresham City Council strongly denounces violence, destruction of property and hate speech; individuals perpetrating these acts are not welcome in Gresham. The Black Lives Matter flag will continue to be flown, per Council's original direction, through August 31. However, the work of continuing to foster equity and inclusion within Gresham will continue, as City Council is committed to furthering racial justice within our community.”
Gresham Police said no arrests were made in connection with the protests.
I am sure the lady attacked by the BLM thug would agree it was "mostly peaceful". Wy are the reporters always showing their biases?
Flying a BLM flag so they won't destroy the court house and everything else around. Giving in to terrorists great direction for our state to go.
