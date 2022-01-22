KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - Keizer Police arrested a man, Saturday morning, after arriving at the scene of a fatal car crash.
Keizer resident Andrew Modine, 41, was traveling east on Lockhaven Dr NE. His vehicle veered off the road multiple times before it struck a power pole and crashed into the home.
The house on Trail Ave was the home to George Heitz, 63, and Moira Hughes, 67.
Heitz was transported to the Salem Hospital Emergency Department with serious injuries but is in stable condition. Hughes was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police arrested Modine with the following charges:
• Manslaughter I
• Assault II
• Reckless Endangering
• Reckless Driving
• Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants
• Driving While Criminally Suspended
• Criminal Mischief II
• Probation Violation
This case has been sent to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.