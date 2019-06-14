COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A driver was sentenced to five years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to charges including DUII in connection to a deadly crash in 2017.
The crash occurred in September 2017 on Gable Road near Old Portland Road in St. Helens.
According to police, the man who died, Arthur Studer, 34, of St. Helens, was walking on the shoulder of the road when Kody Allen, the driver, veered to the side of the road and hit him.
Studer was thrown several yards and killed instantly, according to police. Officers found his body concealed on the other side of a tall fence.
Investigators say Allen, also of St. Helens, rolled his pickup in a ditch after the crash. In court Friday morning, Allen also pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide.
Allen at the time of the deadly collision was 18 years old. In court Friday morning, he was sentenced to five years in prison and three years of post-prison supervision.
