MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man was sentenced to 19 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to DUII and manslaughter in connection with a deadly crash near Gates last year.
David Trimble will also lose his license for life.
The crash occurred on Highway 22E near Gates on Oct. 1, 2018 and involved five people.
Oregon State Police say Trimble, who was 31 at the time, was driving west on the highway when he veered off the road and hit several trees. Three people died at the scene, while one passenger and Trimble were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to OSP.
In court Wednesday morning, Trimble was also sentenced to three years of post-prison supervision. Trimble earlier this year pleaded guilty to DUII and three counts of manslaughter in the first degree.
