DUII driver seriously injured in high-speed crash in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 20-year-old man who was driving under the influence was seriously injured in a high-speed crash in northeast Portland Wednesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
At about 5:18 p.m., officers were called out to a two-vehicle crash in the 15300 block of Northeast Glisan Street.
Police said witnesses reported a 1998 Honda Accord was traveling between 70 to 90 mph westbound in the turn lane of NE Glisan, which had patches of ice and snow, when the driver lost control and began to fishtail. The Honda then crashed head-on into a 1997 Nissan SUV that was traveling eastbound.
Crash last night in NE Glisan St. The driver of the sedan was going at least 70 mph in the untreated center turn lane when he hit the SUV. The sedan driver was thrown from the vehicle and seriously injured. That driver was later charged with DUII and Reckless Driving. pic.twitter.com/6dz8sSVXvJ— PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) December 30, 2021
According to police, the impact of the crash caused the Honda to spin, ejecting the driver out of the front passenger window. The driver, identified as Justin C. Harris, of Gresham, landed about 40 feet away from his car.
Harris sustained severe head and body trauma, but was conscious when taken to the hospital. Police said it appears that Harris was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was criminally cited at the hospital for driving under the influence of intoxicants - alcohol and reckless driving.
The driver of the Nissan, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.