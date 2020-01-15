DUII suspect accused of hitting, killing boy near Gresham school arraigned on manslaughter charges

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A DUII suspect accused of hitting and killing an 11-year-old boy near a Gresham school was arraigned on charges including manslaughter.
Garret Bergquist, 26, is facing charges of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, DUII and reckless driving. He was arraigned on his indictment charges Wednesday.
Bergquist appeared via video monitor in court and pleaded not guilty.
Luis Medina was hit while going to class at Dexter McCarty Middle School on Jan. 6.
Court documents state Medina had the right of way as he was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk.
Witnesses told police that Bergquist ran a red light at a high rate of speed heading south on Hogan Street.
A probable cause affidavit states Bergquist continued driving after hitting the boy and was under the influence of central nervous system depressants and narcotic pain relievers to the point he could not safely operate a motor vehicle.
Bergquist is due back in court next month.
