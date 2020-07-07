TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A driver was hospitalized following a rollover crash in Tigard early Tuesday morning.
At around 1 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash on Southwest Greenburg Road.
TVF&R said a vehicle ended up on its side with the driver trapped.
Firefighters treated and extricated the driver. The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital. According to Tigard police, the driver's arm was trapped underneath the vehicle in the crash.
Southwest Greenburg Road and Southwest North Dakota Street were closed while emergency crews were on scene.
Police said alcohol was a factor in the crash. The driver had a BAC of 0.34 percent, more than four times the legal limit. He will be charged with DUII and driving while suspended, police said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Holy [censored] .34? Who was it..Ingrida Sabonis?
