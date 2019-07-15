TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A DUII suspect crashed upside down into a creek near Tigard on Monday afternoon, causing quite the scene as rescuers rushed to help the driver who was trapped inside.
Firefighters with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said the driver – a man in his 20s – was conscious and alert.
He was stuck in shallow water, but luckily, he was able to breathe.
“My colleague said he heard something fall in the creek, so he ran outside, so I grabbed my phone and came outside with him and we saw the truck in the creek,” Brad Gumph told FOX 12. “My colleague went down there and opened the door and started talking to the guy and I immediately got on the phone and called 911 to try and get some help.”
Gumph works in the office building right next to the crash, which sits above Ash Creek.
Firefighters had to get in the water, too, to rescue the driver. He was taken from the creek on a stretcher and was loaded into an ambulance bound for the hospital.
“He was moving and talking, so he seemed to be OK,” Gumph added.
“I saw them getting a ladder down to the truck,” said Bailey Grigsby, who lives nearby. “It’s intense, it’s very intense. An adrenaline rush, yeah.”
Oil and fluids from the truck were leaking into the creek water, and crews set up booms to try and contain the mess.
Towing the pickup out of the creek was also quite the job; it took two tow trucks and several lines to pull the pickup upright and out of the water.
Witnesses told FOX 12 they were just relieved the driver survived the crash and nobody else was hurt.
Washington County deputies said the driver, 24-year-old Ryan Hamilton, had a blood-alcohol level more than five times the legal limit and he had just purchased the pickup an hour before the crash.
Investigators said Hamilton received a message from a friend and he was trying to turn the pickup around in the small gravel parking lot, but he crashed into the creek.
Hamilton is being cited for DUII as he remains in the hospital for treatment.
