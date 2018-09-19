PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A confrontation with a dumpster diver left one man fearing for his life Wednesday morning when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed him multiple times.
It happened Wednesday morning just before 5.a.m at Rosewood Manor Apartments off of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 48th Avenue.
The victim, Larry Fayko, was getting ready to head out to work, when he and his wife saw people by their cars and the apartment dumpster.
They've had issues in the past, so he decided to ask the man digging around in the dumpster to leave.
That's when police said the man attacked.
Fayko said people routinely dig around in the dumpsters looking for cans and things to take, leaving behind a big mess.
He also said car prowling is another big issue.
When the dumpster diver came at Fayko with a butcher knife, he said he through he was going to die.
“Oh yeah I was afraid for my life! I figured he was gonna kill me. You know what I mean? Over what? I only got like five dollars in my wallet, maybe,” he said.
He told FOX 12 that he was stabbed in both hands.
Fayko chose not to go to the hospital because he had to work, but medics told him he would need stitches, so he plans to go get that taken care of soon.
The attacker is still on the loose and Portland police are looking for tips.
Police said the suspect was described as a white man in his 30's, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. He was wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, black jacket, and blue jeans with a patch on one of the legs.
If you know anything that could help give police a call.
