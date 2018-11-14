Dungeness crab season delayed along Oregon coast

NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - The commercial Dungeness crab season in Oregon will be delayed for at least two weeks, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The traditional Dec. 1 opening date will be pushed back to at least Dec. 16 along the entire Oregon coast.
Wildlife officials say quality testing showed areas did not meet the criteria for a Dec. 1 opening date.
The delayed opening will allow for crab to fill with more meat, according to officials.
A second round of testing will occur later this month or early December. The results of those tests will determine if the season will open on Dec. 16 or be further delayed.
Officials could also decide to split the areas with different opening dates.
