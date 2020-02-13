PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Investigators are working to determine what started a fire in the Glenfair neighborhood Thursday morning.
At around 2:40 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue and Gresham Fire crews responded to the report of a fire in the 15600 block of East Burnside Street.
PF&R said a one unit of a duplex was destroyed and the other was damaged.
Two women were home at the time and safely evacuated themselves. No injuries were reported.
East Burnside was closed while fire crews were on scene. The roadway reopened at around 5:15 a.m.
