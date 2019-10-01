BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - One unit of a duplex in Beaverton was damaged by a fire late Monday night.
At around 11:24 p.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to the report of a fire near Southwest Roth Drive and Southwest 159th Avenue.
Firefighters arrived to the scene and found the fire in one unit of the duplex.
The blaze was quickly knocked down. TVF&R said the fire did not spread to the nearby unit.
TVF&R said a family of five was displaced, but no one was hurt.
FOX 12 spoke with a neighbor who says she was asleep when flames broke out.
"I was sleeping, and my mom started pounding on my bedroom door, and she said, 'Theresa, Theresa, there's a fire,' and like I thought it was my house. And then, you know, I open up my door, and she goes, 'Theresa, the people's house behind us is on fire. Like we need to get up,' and so I got up and ran downstairs, and I made sure everybody was okay, but it was really scary," said Theresa Troup.
An investigator at the scene told FOX 12 that the fire may have started near the fireplace, but the exact cause remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.