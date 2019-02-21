VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A Dutch Bros Coffee location in Vancouver is donating money made on Thursday to the family of a teen who died while playing a dangerous internet challenge called the choking game
Gabby Perez, 13, died on Feb. 6
Gabby’s mother found her daughter dead, after she believes Gabby was playing the choking game.
It’s a dangerous challenge in which a person intentionally strangulates another person or themselves to achieve a brief high feeling. Often, it’s posted online.
Police said no foul play is suspected.
On Thursday, the Dutch Bros located at 2610 Northeast 138th Avenue will be donating proceeds from every drink sold from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. to the Perez family.
“Losing Gabby is an incredible tragedy," said Jessica Chudek, owner of Dutch Bros Vancouver. "We will miss seeing her come by our stand and would love to support her family during this difficult time.”
A GoFundMe account was created to support the family with funeral and other expenses.
