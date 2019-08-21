Dutch Bros. in Vancouver trades coffee for underwear, other school supplies

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – People traded school supplies for coffee Wednesday in an effort that will give kids a leg up in school this year.
Five Dutch Bros. locations in west Vancouver collected items from customers including heavy-duty backpacks, underwear and socks, multi-packs of dry-erase markers and highlighters, earbuds, and binders. The Oregon-based coffee chain gave a free drink of any size to the customer for every three items they gave through 11 p.m. Wednesday.
There was no limit to the number of items customers were allowed to give.
“Let’s say you bring 300 supplies, you’ll get 100 free drinks, but you won’t get them at the same time," Constantine Paskar with Dutch Bros. said. “You’ll get two or three and then you’ll get stamp cards filled out all the way so you can get a free drink later.”
All of the supplies collected Wednesday will be donated to Write From the Start, a local organization that provides school supplies for children, according to Dutch Bros.
Participating locations in Vancouver Wednesday included:
- 5700 E Fourth Plain Blvd. Vancouver WA 98661
- 10417 SE Mill Plain Blvd. Vancouver, WA 98664
- 9913 NE Hazel Dell Ave. Vancouver, WA 98685
- 7300 NE Highway 99 Vancouver, WA 98665
- 8100 NE Vancouver Mall Drive Vancouver, WA 98662
