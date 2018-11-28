(KPTV) – The money has been counted: All Dutch Bros locations across the country raised more than $400,000 with their customers to support relief efforts for the massive wildfires in California.
This year's wildfires in California were the deadliest in the state's history and earlier this month Dutch Bros decided to do its part.
The coffee chain announced a fundraising grand total of $401,530 on Tuesday.
From Nov. 13 to 19, all Dutch Bros locations – there are more than 325 across seven states – offered customers the opportunity to make a donation with buckets at their windows.
Dutch Bros said funds raised will go to nonprofit organizations that are directly serving fire victims with immediate needs, including United Way of Northern California, the Salvation Army and North Valley Community Foundation.
The coffee chain pledged to match donations up to $150,000.
Dutch Bros is known for its charitable giving. Each year, the company donates more than $2 million to nonprofits and causes.
