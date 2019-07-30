VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – If you live in southwest Washington, you may know the swim beach at Vancouver Lake was closed last week by Clark County Public Health officials.
On Tuesday, test results revealed not only are there still elevated levels of cyanotoxins in the water, there are also higher-than-normal traces of E. coli bacteria.
“Little disappointed, but there’s so much other beauty than actually getting in the water,” said Donald Adams, who was enjoying Vancouver Lake from the grass on Tuesday. “It’s not that bad of a trade-off.”
Health officials say if you breathe in or touch blue-green algae it can cause wheezing and coughing, or a rash, itching, and blisters.
If your pets drink the water, it can be deadly, according to officials.
As far as E. coli goes, the bacteria can cause severe gastrointestinal illness, and the symptoms may take some time to present.
“I’ve been at other lakes and parks in Oregon where a similar thing has happened. So I see a sign to stay out of the water, I just stay out,” said Adams.
Health officials have been monitoring cyan bacteria blooms at Vancouver Lake for the last month and a half.
They’ll continue to do so this summer and update their advisories as conditions change.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
