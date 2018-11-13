E-scooter company fined for violations during Portland’s pilot program

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Bureau of Transportation has fined Skip, an e-scooter company, for violations that occurred during the city’s e-scooter pilot program.
PBOT reports that Skip failed to provide at least 100 e-scooters a day in east Portland, as required by the pilot program regulations.
PBOT said east Portland is an area of the city that has historically been underserved by the transportation system.
That penalty was $4,500, for violations that occurred from Oct. 17-31.
PBOT issued a second fine of $4,500 against Skip for violating a requirement to have at least 90 percent of the company’s fleet deployed each day during the pilot program.
That requirement is designed to help Portlanders, city officials and the companies better understand the potential benefits of access to shared e-scooters, according to city officials.
PBOT stated that Skip is not being penalized for days when the company decided not to provide scooter service due to rainy weather.
Portland’s e-scooter pilot program will end Nov. 20. E-scooters will be off the streets starting Nov. 21.
In early 2019, PBOT will share findings and data from the pilot program, and seek public input on next steps for e-scooter service in Portland.
