PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -Portlanders could soon be saying goodbye to electronic scooters.
The Bureau of Transportation has been conducting a four-month trial of these popular devices since late July. It is soon coming to an end and then, the agency will have to decide whether to make the e-Scooters a permanent fixture in town.
Since the pilot program began, riders have taken more than 472-thousand trips on electronic scooters in Portland, according to PBOT.
“It’s very convenient,” said Austin Tsuhako, a University of Portland student who says he uses the scooters to get to class and run errands.
Scooter rider Louie Wapo agrees, “I’m glad that they brought them here. They’re pretty fun.”
Although the trial deadline is less than three weeks away, SKIP – one of three e-Scooter companies in Portland – pulled its fleet just days ago, citing issues with the water wings on its devices.
The move was made during recent rainy days and only meant to be temporary.
“I definitely think the rain affects the scooters a lot. The fact that you have no hood,” Tsuhako said.
SKIP’s scooters are currently back on the streets. However, we’re told the company may have to remove them once more if rain becomes an issue again.
Not all users seem to mind scooting in the rain.
“You should see my snapchat. I was having so much fun earlier,” Wapo said.
But, the fun could be over before the end of the month.
The trial ends November 20TH and PBOT’s staff will soon have to recommend if these scooters should stay in Portland and under what circumstances.
PBOT says officials will use public data and results from a recent survey of more than 4,500 riders to help them decide.
The survey shows, more than 63 percent of riders use the e-Scooters to save money on transportation, while another 27 percent say they do so to help the environment.
But, PBOT has also received hundreds of complaints from Portlanders, most citing safety concerns.
One anonymous tipster who wrote PBOT on August 16th said, “I LOVE the idea of eScooters, but Someone will die!!!”
It’s one of more than 600 reports FOX 12 obtained through a public records request.
Wapo still hopes the benefits of having e-Scooters in Portland will outweigh these safety concerns.
“Everybody rides at their own risk. You got your brake, you got your light. They’re pretty safe.”
