PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - You’ve seen them all over Portland: Hundreds of green or black electric scooters just waiting for you to launch an app on your phone and take a quick ride.
Since the pilot program launched in the city on July 25, more than a quarter of a million rides have been taken so far.
“It’s great because I just work right over there and I can get clear to the other side of Portland for lunch, so I find it really convenient,” e-scooter user Chris Asakawa told FOX 12.
But the scooters are also generating some criticism.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation says 1,600 complaints have come in from 600 people, mostly over people not wearing helmets, riding on sidewalks or relating to confusion over their use in bike lanes.
“I see most people behaving properly,” rider Nick McHale said. “I do see some people running red lights, getting on the sidewalk, going in front of the train, things like that.”
PBOT says the complaints are dropping as people get used to the new rides and how they work.
But now, there’s another issue: Social media pages dedicated to sharing photos and videos of people vandalizing them.
On one Instagram account, for instance, there is a video of someone throwing a scooter off a pedestrian bridge, and another video shows a scooter getting thrown into a dumpster.
“There’s other ways to protest it than vandalizing and littering and making our city worse off,” Asakawa added.
“Anything you put in a public space has the risk of being vandalized, and it’s something we in transportation deal with every day,” PBOT spokesperson Dylan Rivera said. “It’s unfortunate that people vandalize our stop signs, TriMet bus stops, BikeTown bikes. Any number of things are vandalized on a daily basis.”
Rivera said that represents only a small piece of the pie, and overall, the pilot program is working well in Portland.
After the pilot ends November 20, PBOT will compile a report for the city detailing ridership data, praise and concerns over the program and other relevant information. The city will then decide whether e-scooters have a permanent future in the city.
“That is a huge amount of transportation happening in a sustainable way, pollution free, with technology that didn’t exist a year ago,” Rivera said of the 280,000 rides taken so far.
People are encouraged to share their feedback at escooters@portlandoregon.gov.
