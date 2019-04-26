PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Friday officially marks the start of a one-year pilot program for e-scooters led by the Portland Bureau of Transportation.
The new pilot program comes after a four-month pilot last year.
PBOT said this trial will include e-scooters from at least three companies - Bolt, Lime and Spin - who have all received permits to start putting e-scooters on streets.
PBOT also said four other companies are also finalizing plans and could launch their fleets in the coming weeks.
FOX 12 spoke with people about their thoughts on the scooters' return, including those who have tried them in the past and those who haven't.
"I'm excited. I can't wait to try them out," said Shawnell Williams.
"I'm OK with it. I think, used properly, it's not a bad way to get around," said Jeff Vandehey. "It kind of has some pain points as far as people riding on the sidewalk and being a little bit irresponsible with them. But for the most part, I think they're pretty cool."
As part of the new pilot program, PBOT has made some changes - mostly for safety.
PBOT has launched a new online map for e-scooters that shows where people can ride them and where they can't. It also shows streets deemed safer in the city, as well as areas that might be dangerous or difficult.
Technology has also been added to keep people out of those restricted areas - including the waterfront - where PBOT says offenders will now face warnings and fines.
If caught riding on sidewalks by PBOT regulators, that may now cost people a $50 fine.
Meanwhile, PBOT is also marking spaces on sidewalks and streets in various spots around the city where they say scooter parking will be encouraged.
The city has also added new fees. Riders will be charges 25-cents for street use, and scooter companies will pay a five to 20-cent right-of-way fee.
PBOT said those funds will be used to build safer spots to ride e-scooters, like protected bike lanes.
PBOT said the cap for this pilot program is 2,500 e-scooters, but they've built in an incentive to add more if companies comply with regulations and work to enforce rules for riders.
For more information about the e-scooter pilot program, visit www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/77294?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
